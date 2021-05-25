‘Should continue to investigate’: Fauci ‘not convinced’ COVID-19 developed naturally

**For more from Dr. Anthony Fauci, watch below:

(WJW) — In remarks made earlier this month, the country’s top infectious disease doctor said he’s “not convinced” that COVID-19 developed naturally.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke during a virtual conversation part of a United Facts of America festival.

Katie Sanders, of PolitiFact, asked Fauci the question during a roughly 25-minute interview.

“No, I’m not convinced,” said Fauci. “I think we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we find out to the best of our ability exactly what happened. People who investigated it said it likely emerged from an animal reservoir that then infected individuals. But it could have been something else, and we need to figure that out.”

Republican members on the House Intelligence Committee released a report Wednesday that said there is “significant circumstantial evidence” the virus may have been the result of a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Fox News reports.

Fox News also reports that last week Sen. Rand Paul asked Fauci during a Senate hearing if he would say the virus “could not have occurred by serial passage in a library.”

At that time, Fauci responded he didn’t “have any accounting of what the Chinese may have done, and I’m fully in favor of any further investigation of what went on in China.”

Meanwhile, a year ago this month, Fauci told National Geographic he was”very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated.”

“Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species,” he told National Geographic.