Shop in Egypt offers coronavirus-shaped ice cream

(NBC) – As Egypt relaxes restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, customers in a small shop in Egypt’s Giza are indulging in cones filled with coronavirus-shaped ice cream.

While the pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide, the shop owner hopes this newest creation will lessen people’s fears while stressing the importance of maintaining proper health measures.

He says he wanted to do something that brings joy after several difficult months confining people to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The shop’s new dessert takes a round, multi-colored shape, with thin chocolate sticks and sprinkles stuck to the surface, mimicking the spikes stemming from the outer layers of the virus, recreating a famous microscopic image of the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease.

A skilled ice cream maker at the shop says that some people felt uneasy about it at first, but quickly embraced it and gave positive feedback.

The shop’s latest peculiar addition is drawing more customers in as the government lifts a night-time curfew and eases coronavirus restrictions.

Egypt has so far reported 65,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including nearly 2,800 deaths.