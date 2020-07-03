Shop in Egypt offers coronavirus-shaped ice cream

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – As Egypt relaxes restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, customers in a small shop in Egypt’s Giza are indulging in cones filled with coronavirus-shaped ice cream.

While the pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide, the shop owner hopes this newest creation will lessen people’s fears while stressing the importance of maintaining proper health measures.

He says he wanted to do something that brings joy after several difficult months confining people to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The shop’s new dessert takes a round, multi-colored shape, with thin chocolate sticks and sprinkles stuck to the surface, mimicking the spikes stemming from the outer layers of the virus, recreating a famous microscopic image of the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease.

A skilled ice cream maker at the shop says that some people felt uneasy about it at first, but quickly embraced it and gave positive feedback.

The shop’s latest peculiar addition is drawing more customers in as the government lifts a night-time curfew and eases coronavirus restrictions.

Egypt has so far reported 65,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including nearly 2,800 deaths.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS