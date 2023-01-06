NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon.

The school is located at 205 Tyner Drive, off Jefferson Avenue.

Dispatch received the first call about the incident at 2 p.m.

Newport News Public Schools and police confirmed that a female teacher was injured and is being treated at Riverside Hospital.

NNPS said the person responsible for the shooting is in police custody. Sources from NNPS tell WAVY it was a student who shot the teacher.

The school system sent information to Richneck families in a phone call and email, and posted it to social media about an hour after the incident.

No students were injured.

NNPD Chief Steve Drew spoke with the media Friday afternoon.

He said all the children were moved to the gym after the incident and are safe. This is no longer an active shooter situation.

There are counselors talking with the students and helping to keep them calm, Drew said.

Police said they are working to reunite parents with students at this time. That is taking place at the Richneck gym door. Parents and guardians must present a photo ID to pick up their child.

They are dismissing students by grade level, Chief Drew said.

“The number one priority for me is to check on our victim at the hospital and get all these students back with their families,” Chief Drew said.

WAVY spoke with Richneck parent Joselyn Glover who told us, “My heart stopped. I was freaking out. I was very nervous just wondering was that one person my son?”

Chief Drew confirmed there was one location where gunshots were fired and evidence was recovered from that location.

The school was on lockdown for about an hour before it was lifted, according to NNPS.

NNPD responded “almost immediate(ly), very, very quickly, within minutes,” Chief Drew said.

From police: One adult taken to hospital. No student injuries reported.

Upon hearing the news, Sen. Mark Warner tweeted, “Deeply disturbed by this report and closely monitoring the situation. My thoughts go out to all families and first responders.”