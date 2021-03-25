Ship stuck in Suez Canal delays at least 150 vessels

ISMAILIA, Egypt (NBC) – Authorities said a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal further imperiled global shipping Thursday as at least 150 other vessels needing to pass through the crucial waterway idled waiting for the obstruction to clear.

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground on Tuesday, March 23 in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.

In the time since, efforts to free the ship using dredgers, digging and the aid of high tides have yet to push the container vessel aside.

Egyptian officials and others resumed work to free the vessel Thursday morning after halting for the night.