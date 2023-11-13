DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sen. Sherrod Brown recently visited the southern U.S. border in Texas.

Accompanied by Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, Brown visited the border in south Texas over Veterans Day weekend. Once there, they were briefed by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agents.

These agents shared with Brown the need to continue to support their mission, including their work to secure the border. This includes stopping drug cartels from human trafficking and illegally bringing in dangerous drugs like fentanyl, which continues to devastate Ohio cities.

Brown joined a CBP agent field muster, participated in a gunboat patrol mission with the tactical marine unit of the Department of Public Safety on the Rio Grande, and traveled with CBP agents along the border.

“In Texas, we saw firsthand the challenges law enforcement face in stopping the cartels who traffic people and dangerous drugs like fentanyl, and we discussed ways we must continue to support border patrol agents’ mission of protecting our border,” said Brown.

Brown has worked alongside Ohio law enforcement to advance his bipartisan FEND Off Fentanyl Act, which passed the Senate in the annual defense bill this summer.

The legislation imposes new sanctions and anti-money laundering penalties targeting the illicit fentanyl supply chain. The Senate’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act is currently being reconciled with the House of Representatives.

“Our border patrol agents work every day to keep our country safe and I will continue to fight to ensure that they have the tools they need to protect our border and stop deadly drugs like fentanyl from coming into our communities,” said Brown.

Brown last visited the Texas border in 2019.