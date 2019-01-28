Sheriff to return shooting suspect to Louisiana

GONZALES, La. (AP) -- The Latest on a shooting in Louisiana that killed five people (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Drops of blood trailed out to the front steps from the trailer where Keith and Elizabeth Theriot were shot in Louisiana. In the bedroom of the home, blood-soaked pillows were strewn on the bed, and patches of what appeared to be dried blood were on the floor.

Authorities say 21-year-old Dakota Theriot shot and killed three people in Louisiana's Livingston Parish before driving to neighboring Ascension Parish and shooting his parents, Keith and Elizabeth. Authorities say the man was dating -- was arrested Sunday when he showed up with a gun at his grandmother's house in Virginia.

Kim Mincks lived in the trailer and was friends with the Theriots. Mincks was in another room at the opposite end of the trailer when the shooting happened but didn't hear anything. She says law enforcement officers came into her room Saturday morning and woke her.

She recalls them saying "something terrible happened here" and "get up, get dressed and walk outside."

------

1:30 p.m.

The friend of a woman who was one of five people authorities say was killed by a 21-year-old on a violent rampage in Louisiana says she warned her friend about dating him.

Sierra Chastant spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday morning, a day after authorities say Dakota Theriot shot and killed five people.

Among the dead was 20-year-old Summer Ernest, her brother, and father and Theriot's parents.

Authorities have said Summer and Dakota were in a relationship.

Chastant says Summer had just recently met Dakota. Chastant's father lived in the trailer where Dakota's parents were killed. She says Summer and Dakota met at a funeral about three weeks ago.

Chastant says she warned her friend to be careful with Dakota, saying he was trouble, but she never imagined anything like what authorities say Dakota did Saturday morning.

----

1:20 p.m.

A woman who lived in the same house as two people who authorities say were killed by their 21-year-old son says the son had a loving relationship with his mother but argued, sometimes violently, with his father.

Kim Mincks says she was asleep in another room in a trailer she shared with Keith and Elizabeth Theriot when law enforcement officials woke her Saturday morning with news of the shootings.

She and Jacob Chastant, a friend who also lived in the trailer, returned to their home Sunday morning.

Authorities say Dakota Theriot shot and killed his girlfriend, her father and brother and then went to his parents' house and killed them. He was arrested Sunday in Virginia.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Chastant and Mincks described one incident in which Chastant had to pull Dakota Theriot off his father during a fight.

------

11 a.m.

A Virginia sheriff says a man suspected of killing five people in Louisiana was arrested when he showed up at his grandmother's house.

Authorities say 21-year-old Dakota Theriot shot and killed three people Saturday morning in one Louisiana parish before going to his parents' house in a neighboring parish and killing them before fleeing.

Richmond County Sheriff Stephan B. Smith said in a phone interview that Theriot's grandmother had spent the night in a hotel because she feared her grandson might come to her home in Warsaw. He said the woman asked authorities to check her home Sunday morning to make sure it was safe before she went home.

While deputies were there, Smith said, Theriot drove up. Smith said Theriot had a gun on him but he dropped it and was taken into custody without incident.

------

9:15 a.m.

Authorities say a man suspected in two shootings that left five people dead in Louisiana has been arrested in Virginia.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement that 21-year-old Dakota Theriot was arrested Sunday by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The news release says Theriot will be brought back to Ascension Parish and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal use of weapons.

Authorities say Theriot shot and killed three people Saturday morning in one parish before going to his parents' house in a neighboring parish and killing them before fleeing.Ard said Saturday that Theriot was believed to have been in a relationship with one of the victims, Summer Ernest. Her brother and father were also killed.