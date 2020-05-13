‘She was like Wonder Woman’: Neighbor saves choking man

(WESH/NBC News) A doorbell security camera captured the moment a Florida woman saved her neighbor’s life.
It began last week when Orlando middle school teacher Billy Bass was eating steak and began to choke.
Bass says he thought it was the end.
“I’m just going to die, because I couldn’t speak, I had no breath. I had nothing going on,” he recalled.
Alone and unable to breathe, he ran next door and rang Karen Aranda’s doorbell.
“He’s always laughing, but when I saw that look in his eyes I knew something was wrong,” Aranda said.
