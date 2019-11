Sharing too many thanks? Instagram, Facebook down for some users

FILE – This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris’ Station F, in Paris. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to speak on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, with new Corp CEO Robert Thomson. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many users across the country are experiencing issues with Facebook and Instagram on Thursday.

A spike in posting issues occurred Thanksgiving morning, according to website DownDetector.

The most reported problems with Instagram are happening with users’ newsfeeds.

The issues with Facebook span from logging in, to newsfeeds, to a total blackout, according to the website.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown” the social media platform tweeted.

As of 11 a.m., Facebook’s Twitter account had not released a statement about outages.