‘Sex and the City’ star Willie Garson dies at 57

U.S. and World

by: Alexa Mae Asperin,

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Willie Garson attends Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor At The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neuro Brands)

(KRON) – Actor Willie Garson, famous for his role in the “Sex and the City” series and movies, has died, multiple entertainment outlets are reporting. He was 57.

Garson’s son Nathen shared a heartbreaking tribute to his dad on Instagram Tuesday, calling him “the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known.”

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” Nathen wrote alongside a carousel of photos of his father. “I’m so proud of you.”

Fellow actors Titus Welliver and Rob Morrow both posted a tribute to their late friend.

Garson played Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the hit HBO series “Sex and the City” and its spinoff movies.

He also appeared in shows including “White Collar” and “Hawaii Five-O” and several movies.

He was last active on social media on Sept. 4, tweeting, “BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Hospitalizations, deaths remain low in Ohio for breakthrough COVID-19 cases

Tippecanoe wins spirit award

Lawmakers push for new war memorial to honor fallen service members killed in war on terror

2 financial fiascos loom over federal government

Health experts weigh in on importance of vaccinations after a COVID-19 infection

More News