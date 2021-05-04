Severed foot found in median of California freeway

A sign for the 210 Freeway is seen in the Los Angeles are on Sept. 2, 2017. (Robyn Beck / Getty Images)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTLA) — Authorities are investigating after a human foot was discovered in the center median of California’s 210 Freeway on Monday morning, officials said.

It was found around 9:15 a.m. by a California Department of Transportation worker who was part of a crew conducting routine maintenance, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Authorities subsequently searched the area for further remains, but none were found, according to the CHP.

It’s unclear how the foot wound up there, and the CHP did not indicate whether they believe the grisly discovery could be connected to any known deaths or missing persons cases.

The appendage was not in a sock or shoe and may have belonged to a woman, CHP officer Ivan Sandoval told the San Bernardino Sun.

The foot was handed over to San Bernardino County coroner’s officials, who will conduct further investigation.