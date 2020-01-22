Several injured after shooting at Las Vegas mall

LAS VEGAS (WDTN) – Multiple people are injured after a shooting at a mall on the Las Vegas Strip.
Police told KLAS that a group of juveniles got into a fight a Fashion Show Mall Tuesday evening when one of them pulled out a gun and fired it into a crowd.
The department tweeted that two people were reported to be injured and officers are on the scene clearing the area.
Initial investigation indicates that the suspects fled before police arrived.
We’re working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
