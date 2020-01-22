Live Now
2 NEWS at 11 is streaming live now

Several injured after shooting at Las Vegas mall

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fashion Show Mall

Photo: KLAS

LAS VEGAS (WDTN) – Multiple people are injured after a shooting at a mall on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police told KLAS that a group of juveniles got into a fight a Fashion Show Mall Tuesday evening when one of them pulled out a gun and fired it into a crowd.

The department tweeted that two people were reported to be injured and officers are on the scene clearing the area.

Initial investigation indicates that the suspects fled before police arrived.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS