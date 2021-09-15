Seven-year-old Buffalo entrepreneur creates hair care products for boys’ textured hair

by: @thejhaswilliams

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kyle Bishop-Winfield Jr. Has always had a lot of hair. It’s something his father who passed away in 2017 was extremely proud of. His mom Christina owns a hair salon on Allen Street and says the idea for a boy’s line of hair care products started with the desire to honor his dad.

7 products in all—Kyle Jackie’s line is vegan and all-natural; So, it can double as a moisturizer for hair as well as skin. A portion of the proceeds from purchases goes toward the family’s non-profit for children of deceased parents: Gifts from Heaven.

To learn more about Kyle Jackie’s Hair Care and how you can purchase, click here.

