1  of  2
Breaking News
Abby Michaels ruled competent to stand trial for crash that killed Mason family Records: Woman stabbed, put in closet and refrigerator before being put in dumpster in Kettering
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

‘Sesame Street’ comforts children displaced by Syrian war

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Sesame Street Syrian war

This image released by Sesame Workshop shows, from left, Grover, Basma, Ma’zooza and Jad with Rami Delshad, who portrays Hadi in “Welcome Sesame,” a new, locally produced Arabic TV program for the hundreds of thousands of children dealing with displacement in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon. (Sesame Workshop via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – “Sesame Street” in the past year has tackled everything from foster care to substance abuse. Now its latest effort is trying to help children suffering as a result of the Syrian civil war.

Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit, educational organization behind “Sesame Street” — is launching a new, locally produced Arabic TV program for the hundreds of thousands of children dealing with displacement in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

The show will feature Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover, as well as two brand-new Muppets — Jad, who had to leave his home, and Basma, who befriends the young stranger.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS