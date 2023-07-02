DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Funeral services have been set for an Indiana State Police trooper who was struck and killed.

A reported pursuit in Indiana ended in a trooper being struck while assisting other troopers. The preliminary investigation shows Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith, 33, of Franklin, Ind. was helping other troopers on the Ronald Reagan Hwy. with a reported pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

ISP says Smith tried to slow the suspected vehicle by deploying stop sticks, but was struck by the alleged suspect’s vehicle.

The trooper was left with critical injuries at the scene. Emergency medical crews arrived at the scene, took Trooper Smith to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said. “We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and co-workers.”

Visitation and funeral services will take place for Smith at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road in Greenwood, Ind., according to Swartz Mortuary. The visitation will be on July 6 from 2 to 8 p.m., while the funeral will be on July 7 at 11 a.m.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor will reportedly have the final say of the preliminary and any additional criminal charges for the alleged suspects, ISP says in the release.