Serial killer to plead guilty to decades-old Ohio murders

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a serial killer who claims to have murdered 90 women will plead guilty and be sentenced this week to resolve two decades-old Ohio cases.

Samuel Little was indicted earlier this year for the 1981 murder of 32-year-old Anna Stewart, last seen alive in Cincinnati. Her body was dumped in Grove City, near Columbus.

The 80-year-old Little also is charged with a second murder in Cincinnati. Her identity remains unknown.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’turz) says Little will plead guilty and be sentenced on Friday.

Little will appear via Skype from a California prison where he is serving multiple life sentences for other killings. A message seeking comment was left with Little’s attorney Wednesday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

