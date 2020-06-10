Sen. Brown helps unveil legislation to implement policing reforms

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown is a co-sponsor of the Democrats’ Justice in Policing Act of 2020. The proposal has support from several civil rights organizations, but it will need bipartisan support to become law.

Senator Brown says the proposal would impact local police departments as well as law enforcement officers at the state and federal level.

“Reforming our justice system starts with holding police accountable. No more chokeholds, no more unchecked police misconduct,” he said.

The Justice in Policing Act would:

Ban chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants at the federal level and limits the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local law enforcement.

Establish a National Police Misconduct Registry to prevent problematic officers who are fired or leave an agency from moving to another jurisdiction without any accountability.

Mandates the use of dashboard cameras and body cameras for federal officers and requires state and local law enforcement to use existing federal funds to ensure the use of police body cameras.

Create law enforcement development and training programs to develop best practices and requires the creation of law enforcement accreditation standard recommendations based on President Obama’s Task force on 21st Century policing.

Make important legal reforms to increase police accountability and transparency.

“These reforms would make meaningful change, but they’re just a start. Law enforcement officers and reformers agree we have pushed too many problems onto the criminal justice system,” said Sen. Brown.

The bill also includes changes to police training and investigations of law enforcement agencies. As for calls across the nation to defund the police, Brown didn’t express opposition to the idea, but believes it’s about reform and accountability.

“Defunding police doesn’t mean we disband police departments. It doesn’t mean we don’t spend money on law enforcement. It means we start thinking more about training police, about discipline,” he said.

The Justice in Policing Act would need the support of the president as well as more Congressional Republicans, especially in the Senate, to become law.

The package also includes Brown’s End Racial and Religious Profiling Act, which would better enforce equal protection laws and work to end racial profiling in the criminal justice system.

2 NEWS has reached out to Senator Rob Portman’s office to find out more about his ideas for police reform. We are waiting to hear back.