Senate panel votes to send Kavanaugh nomination to full Senate

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 09:02 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 04:18 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to send Brett Kavanugh's Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Republican Senator Flake argues it would be 'proper' to delay a Senate floor vote on Kavanaugh for a week so that the FBI could conduct a quick investigation. 

Republicans have slim 11-10 majority on the committee. With Flake's support, Kavanaugh's nomination is expected to clear the committee and go to the full Senate.

The Senate could begin taking procedural votes over the weekend ahead of a final confirmation vote early next week.

 

