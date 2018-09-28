Senate panel votes to send Kavanaugh nomination to full Senate

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, listens to a question during the third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to send Brett Kavanugh's Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Republican Senator Flake argues it would be 'proper' to delay a Senate floor vote on Kavanaugh for a week so that the FBI could conduct a quick investigation.

Republicans have slim 11-10 majority on the committee. With Flake's support, Kavanaugh's nomination is expected to clear the committee and go to the full Senate.

The Senate could begin taking procedural votes over the weekend ahead of a final confirmation vote early next week.