Senate passes $484 billion stimulus bill

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Members of the House are on their way to Washington for a Thursday vote on the latest coronavirus stimulus package.

The $484 billion bill passed the Senate Tuesday.

Most of the money will go to small businesses shut down by coronavirus stay-at-home orders.  

It includes items Democrats insisted on adding, including $75 billion for hospitals and another $25 billion to support expanded testing efforts.  

