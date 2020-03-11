Senate panel scraps subpoena vote in Biden probe

(CNN) – The head of a Senate panel investigating Joe Biden’s son has scrapped plans for a subpoena in the probe.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson says the subpoena vote planned for Wednesday won’t happen.

The subpoena was part of the committee’s republican-led investigation into the Ukrainian energy firm that hired Biden’s son, Hunter.

The decision comes amid accusations from democrats that the probe was politically motivated to damage Biden’s presidential bid.

There’s also questions about the target of the subpoena, Andrii Telizhenko, an ally of President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Telizhenko was a contractor for Blue Star Strategies, a public affairs firm that worked with Burisma.

Burisma is the Ukrainian energy company that hired Hunter Biden in 2013.

Johnson wrote a letter to committee members saying he was postponing the subpoena vote in order to allow time for senators to receive additional briefings.

He’s now also asking for the records directly from Blue Star Strategies instead of Telizhenko.