Senate Democrats to speak on Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Three Democratic U.S. Senators will hold a press conference to discuss the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will be speaking from the U.S. Capitol Building at 11 am Friday.

2 NEWS will stream the press conference LIVE on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app.