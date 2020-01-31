WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Three Democratic U.S. Senators will hold a press conference to discuss the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will be speaking from the U.S. Capitol Building at 11 am Friday.
2 NEWS will stream the press conference LIVE on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app.
- Keeping cash king: Lawmakers fight to keep businesses from going ‘card-only’
- Dog license sales end Friday in Ohio
- Senate Democrats to speak on Impeachment Trial
- In Austin, John Bolton voices support for officials called in impeachment hearing
- Inspector general’s office buys $160K worth of weapons its investigators can’t use
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.