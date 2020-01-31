Senate Democrats to speak on Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Three Democratic U.S. Senators will hold a press conference to discuss the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will be speaking from the U.S. Capitol Building at 11 am Friday.

