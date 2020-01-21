Senate debates impeachment trial rules

(CNN) – The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is scheduled to officially begin today. But first there are a number of administrative duties for the Senate to consider, including voting on a resolution that will set the rules for the trial.

As the Senate gets ready to begin the impeachment trial of President Trump, there’s still a fight over how it will proceed, with Democrats accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of rushing the process and attempting to cover up President Trump’s alleged wrong-doing.

“It appears that Leader McConnell decided to go along with the President’s desire to cover-up his wrongdoing, hook, line and sinker,” said Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer.

And Republicans are arguing the Senate process will be fair, but reaffirming the Senate will not re-investigate the President.

“The Senate’s fair process will draw a sharp contrast with the unfair and precedent-breaking inquiry that was carried on by the House of Representatives,” said McConnell. “The House chose not to pursue the same witnesses they apparently would now like the Senate to pre-commit to pursuing ourselves. As I’ve been saying for weeks, nobody, nobody, will dictate senate procedure to United States senators.”

This begins just the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history, following President Trump’s impeachment on December 18.

Once the debate over the rules is complete, the next step in the trial is opening arguments, where the House impeachment managers and President Trump’s legal team will each get 24 hours to present their case.