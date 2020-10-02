Ohio leaders show support for Trump, First Lady

President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(WDTN) – Ohio Representative Jim Jordan joined the chorus Friday morning of Ohio leaders that have expressed sympathy and support for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the two tested positive for COVID-19.

Our prayers are with President Trump, the First Lady, Hope Hicks, and every other American family impacted by #COVIDー19.



America will defeat this virus. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 2, 2020

Former Governor John Kasich also wished the first couple a speedy recovery.

I was saddened when I heard the news that the president and First Lady tested positive for #COVID19. I wish them the best and I’ll say a prayer for a quick and speedy recovery. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 2, 2020

Ohio Senator Rob Portman expressed his sympathies on social media Friday after eth President and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19.

“Jane & I send our best wishes to President and Melania Trump for a speedy recovery. I’m glad they immediately began to quarantine and I hope everyone will support their recovery by continuing to do their part to slow the spread by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.” Sen. Rob Portman

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also expressed his sympathies Friday morning.

Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 2, 2020

Joe Biden, former vice president and President Donald Trump’s rival in the 2020 presidential election, has tweeted out his sympathies after the president and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus.