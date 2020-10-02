Ohio leaders show support for Trump, First Lady

President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(WDTN) – Ohio Representative Jim Jordan joined the chorus Friday morning of Ohio leaders that have expressed sympathy and support for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the two tested positive for COVID-19.

Former Governor John Kasich also wished the first couple a speedy recovery.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman expressed his sympathies on social media Friday after eth President and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19.

“Jane & I send our best wishes to President and Melania Trump for a speedy recovery. I’m glad they immediately began to quarantine and I hope everyone will support their recovery by continuing to do their part to slow the spread by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.”

Sen. Rob Portman

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also expressed his sympathies Friday morning.

Joe Biden, former vice president and President Donald Trump’s rival in the 2020 presidential election, has tweeted out his sympathies after the president and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

