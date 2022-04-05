Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WJW) – Outgoing Ohio U.S. Senator Rob Portman says he will cast a no vote for Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown when her appointment to the Supreme Court is voted on in the Senate.

“All Americans can be proud of her personal story,” Sen. Portman said in a statement.

“We simply have a different judicial philosophy.”

According to Portman, Jackson’s record shows she will “legislate from the bench.”

Also, Portman says she didn’t oppose expanding the Supreme Court.

“Judge Jackson refused to say whether she supports adding more justices to the court…during her hearing she said she was ‘thrilled to be one of however many justices there are on the Court,’” Portman said in a statement.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has also said he’ll vote no.

Graham, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska were the only three Republicans to vote to confirm Jackson on the appeals court in 2021.

Collins announced that she’ll vote for Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination, giving Democrats at least one GOP vote.

Murkowski has said she’s still undecided.

Portman is not seeking re-election.

The primary to choose candidates for his U.S. Senate seat has not been set.