Sen. Portman joins Secretary of Homeland Security in U.S.-Mexico border visit

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (WDTN) – Sen. Rob Portman was among a group of bipartisan senators who joined the Secretary of Homeland Security in a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The group toured a local center for unaccompanied children and were shown procedures the center follows to process, shelter and transfer unaccompanied minors that arrive at the border.

Portman began his visit Thursday night, joining night operations with Border Patrol Agents to get an up-close look at security, according to the senator.

He claimed that Biden immigration policies are encouraging undocumented immigrants, especially children, to come across the border.

“One thing is certainly clear from my visit. The Biden administration’s dismantling of the previous admin’s policies with no consideration of the ramifications has incentivized migration, and increased Border Patrol manpower is critical,” said Portman on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS