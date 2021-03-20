Sen. Portman joins Secretary of Homeland Security in U.S.-Mexico border visit

EL PASO, Texas (WDTN) – Sen. Rob Portman was among a group of bipartisan senators who joined the Secretary of Homeland Security in a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The group toured a local center for unaccompanied children and were shown procedures the center follows to process, shelter and transfer unaccompanied minors that arrive at the border.

Portman began his visit Thursday night, joining night operations with Border Patrol Agents to get an up-close look at security, according to the senator.

I appreciated the thorough operational border security brief this morning at El Paso Sector Headquarters, as well as being able to see the Paso del Norte migrant processing station & an area near the Monument Three border wall section. pic.twitter.com/lchyYsktFx — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) March 19, 2021

He claimed that Biden immigration policies are encouraging undocumented immigrants, especially children, to come across the border.

“One thing is certainly clear from my visit. The Biden administration’s dismantling of the previous admin’s policies with no consideration of the ramifications has incentivized migration, and increased Border Patrol manpower is critical,” said Portman on Twitter.