Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. and World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Lindsey Graham listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, on a probe of the FBI’s Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Graham, he “started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor [Monday] morning.”

He said his symptoms are currently mild and compared them to a sinus infection.

Graham will quarantine for 10 days.

The senator went on to say that he was “very glad” to be vaccinated, because “without the vaccination [he] is certain [he] would not feel as well as [he does] now.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Oklahoma man still in ICU after four months due to COVID-19, needs double lung and heart transplant to survive off ventilator

Tokyo store sells Olympic kimonos for pets

Are we headed for a four-day workweek? New congress legislation gaining steam

Kate Nye talks weightlifting silver

Behind the front lines of the pandemic

More News