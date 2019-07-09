Sen. Brown opposes nomination for EPA role

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown is opposing the Senate’s nomination of Peter Wright as Assistant Administrator for the EPA’s Office of Land and Emergency Management, accusing him of failing to hold PFAS polluters accountable for damage done to Dayton’s drinking water.

Wright has been at the EPA for a year and under his leadership, the agency released a PFAS Action Plan, but Brown says little action was taken.

“Residents in Dayton and other communities shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their water supply, and Ohioans deserve answers from the government that is supposed to protect them,” he said.

Senator Sherrod Brown also stressed that water concerns are not a partisan issue. He joins Senators on both sides of the aisle in calling on the EPA to officially designate PFAS chemicals as the hazardous substances they are in order for Dayton communities to access federal funds they need for cleanup.

