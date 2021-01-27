Sen. Brown, democrats introduce bill to raise federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 31: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) walks near the Senate Chamber during a recess in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Friday, Senators are expected to debate and then vote on whether to include additional witnesses and documents. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) along with other democrats announced the introduction of legislation to raise the federal minimum wage to $15.

The Raise the Wage Act of 2021 would gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025, according to a release. Beginning in 2026, the federal minimum wage would be indexed to median wage growth.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Brown, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL).

“For too many people in this country, hard work isn’t paying off,” said Brown. “While costs for Ohio families are rising and workers are more productive than ever, wages aren’t keeping up. It’s long past time that we recognize the value of work in our country, and that’s why I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this legislation and honoring the Dignity of Work.”

According to an independent analysis by the Economic Policy Institute, the Raise the Wage Act would increase wages for nearly 32 million Americans, including roughly a third of all Black workers and a quarter of all Latino workers.

