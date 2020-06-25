Segway to end production of personal transporter

(CNN) – The Segway personal transporter is going to be rolling off into the sunset.

Ninebot says it will stop production of the PT on July 15. The Chinese-based company acquired Segway in 2015, 14 years after the vehicle made its debut.

The Segway PT became an overnight sensation in late 2001 when it was unveiled on Good Morning America.

Its inventor, Dean Kamen, said the Segway would bring a change in urban transportation and make cars obsolete. Obviously, that ended up not being the case.

A Segway official says the PT was a great invention but now “it seems a bit outdated.”

One strike against the Segway was its price, which could go up to ten thousand dollars.

Segway says about 140 thousand PTs were sold over the years.