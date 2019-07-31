Seesaws installed between US-Mexico border fence

(CNN) – 10 years later, a California artist’s light-hearted vision for the wall separating the United States from Mexico becomes a reality.

Seesaws were installed between the border fence so kids on both sides can play together.

Some adults jumped in, too.

These are in Sunland Park, New Mexico, which is separated by a steel fence from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

Professors from UC Berkeley and San Jose State University came up with the idea.

Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello drew up the design of the ‘Teeter-Totter Wall’ back in 2009 and it finally became reality a decade later.

In an Instagram post, Rael said the event was “filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall.”

