Breaking News
Governor DeWine announces 3 positive tests for COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio
Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now

Seeking trial delay, sheriff makes false COVID-19 claim

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for an Alabama sheriff seeking a delay in his theft trial falsely claimed the officer was being tested for the illness caused by a new coronavirus.

With Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely set to go on trial Monday on felony charges, his attorneys told a judge he was hospitalized and being tested for the COVID-19 disease caused by the new virus.

But testimony showed that wasn’t true, and the judge harshly criticized the defense for making claims that could cause a panic.

A defense lawyer says he was simply mistaken. Records indicate Blakely was hospitalized with another respiratory problem.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS