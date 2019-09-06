Seeking better sleep? Stop setting multiple alarms

(KPRC) How many alarms did you set to wake up this morning?

One-third of adults report they are sleeping less than seven hours a night and so sleep-deprived they have to hit snooze many times just to get up on time.

Sleep experts warn that really isn’t helping.

Dr. Puneet Patni of Kelsey-Seybold Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine says 30 minutes of sleep isn’t giving your body big benefits because it’s interrupted sleep, but hitting snooze for more than 30 minutes could really be hurting your sleep.

“If you’re snoozing it so that you’re waking up every 10 minutes or so for hours, you’re probably not getting great quality sleep,” Patni says.

Dr. Patni says that interrupting your sleep is bad because it is disrupting your sleep cycle.

“You could be in stage three sleep, which is restorative, or REM sleep, which is great for memory consolidation and learning, and you could be interrupting that,” Dr. Patni said.

Patni says you can catch up a little on weekends to where you feel more rested but, if you’re chronically exhausted to where it’s creating cognitive decline, heart disease and diabetes, you cannot undo that by sleeping in on weekends.

If you’re giving yourself enough time to get a full night’s rest and still don’t feel rested or have problems breathing at night, then it’s time to see a doctor.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.