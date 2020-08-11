Secret Service involved in shooting outside White House

(CNN) – There was chaos outside the White House Monday as the President’s coronavirus briefing was briefly interrupted after Secret Service responded to shots fired nearby.

Minutes into a press briefing, the President was abruptly escorted from the podium. The White House was placed on lockdown after shots were fired across the street near Lafayette Square.

President Trump returned moments later to address the incident.

“There was a shooting outside of the White House, and it seems to be very well under control,” the President said. “There was an actual shooting, and somebody’s been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person. Seems that the person was shot by Secret Service.”

Despite the unnerving situation, the President says he wasn’t concerned for his safety and quickly moved on to face questions from reporters on a number of issues, including his pitch to sign an executive order to protect people with pre-existing conditions despite the fact coverage is already guaranteed under the Affordable Care Act.

The President also touted a series of controversial executive actions he issued over the weekend after stimulus talks between the White House and lawmakers stalled.

But the administration says they’re still open to a deal.

“Any time they want to meet, they’re willing to negotiate, have a new proposal, we’re more than happy to meet,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.