School bus driver saves child from kidnapping

(CNN) – A 9-year-old girl was briefly kidnapped in Seattle as part of a carjacking. Lucky for her, her school bus driver came to her rescue.

On Tuesday, bus driver Elsa Fox dropped off a 4th grader here at the bus stop along Mann Road in Sultan.

Elsa continued on her route like normal until all of a sudden, a car whizzed by her and a young girl was on the side of the road.

Authorities say the driver, who knew the young girl, forced her out of the car while it was still moving.

“So she waved me with her hands, she said, ‘Take me home, take me home. They were trying to kidnap me,'” said Fox.

The sheriff’s office said the 9-year-old was kidnapped as part of a carjacking near the bus stop Elsa had just been at.

Elsa recognized the 4th grader as one of her riders and took her home.

“It’s just a blessing that we were there to help her. You know, I’m a parent and I think that’s the worst nightmare, that somebody takes your child,” she said.

Police said the driver kept going down Mann Road and tried to steal another car before that homeowner chased him off with a pocketknife.

He was arrested in a field and told deputies he had just used heroin, meth, and marijuana.

Elsa is now back on board said she was just doing her job, getting her kids home safely no matter what.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rylah and the 9-year-old were not strangers.

A spokesperson said they knew each other but it’s not clear how.

Rylah faces several charges including first-degree kidnapping, robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle.

He’s being held on bond.