‘Schitt’s Creek’ motel hits the market for $1.58 million

(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve dreamed of living inside the hilarious, fictional world of award-winning Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” here’s your chance.

The motel home of the Rose Family on “Schitt’s Creek,” called the Rosebud Motel on the show, is up for sale in Ontario, Canada. (Note: Only the exterior of the motel was used during filming.)

The ten-room property is positioned on 6.7 acres surrounded by nature, including the picturesque Nottawasaga River — “a highly desirable fishing river for Rainbow Trout and Salmon,” according to the listing.

The property, called the Hockley Motel in real-life, is not currently operational and requires a “capital infusion” in the guest rooms, but with a little love, the property could be up and running like its depicted in the CBC series.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 17: Eugene Levy, Daniel levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara attend the “Schitt’s Creek” Screening & Conversation at 92nd Street Y on January 17, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Located just one-and-half hours from Toronto, the motel is ideally situated for city dwellers seeking refuge from the hustle and bustle of urbanity.

Recently, the motel has become the center of “Schitt’s Creek” fandom, following the 2015 premiere of the show, which stars Dan and Eugene Levy.

Current owner Jesse Tipping told the Orangville Banner in September that fans from all over the world have driven to the Orangeville motel to get a glimpse of the famous facade.

“We just kind of let them enjoy it because if they are not bothering anybody, people really get a kick out of it,” Tipping said. “They’re always so happy to see the place.”

“Schitt’s Creek” altogether swept the 2020 Emmys, with the show winning Outstanding Comedy Series and the cast taking home awards in all four acting categories.