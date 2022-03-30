(NEXSTAR) — Billboards protesting recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country will debut in several cities starting Thursday, March 31, recognized as Transgender Day of Visibility.

FOLX Health, a digital queer and trans teleheath provider, is launching the billboards in states where the laws are being proposed or passed. The boards will read “SAY GAY” or “PROTECT TRANS YOUTH.”

The campaign comes as Florida’s House Bill 1557, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month. The controversial law bans certain discussions on sexual orientation and gender identities in school classrooms.

Meanwhile, Texas school boards – among many in other states – have launched reviews and even removals of LGBTQ+ library books. That’s in addition to a recent recommendation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that state health agencies investigate parents who get their children gender-affirming care as child abusers.

FOLX Health’s billboards can be seen in:

Tallahassee, Florida – located near 2847 S. Monroe St.

Des Moines, Iowa – near 208 Court Ave.

Nashville, Tennessee – located on James Robertson Pkwy., adjacent to Nissan Stadium

Boise, Idaho – located at 1913 W. State St.

Austin, Texas – located at 1205 N. Lamar Blvd.

“Supporting and protecting kids should not be not political — it’s deeply personal. Unconditional love for one’s child is none of lawmakers’ business,” said Chief Content Officer Rocco Kayiatos. “FOLX Health stands by and honors the courage of families that prioritize the love and care of their children. Healthcare is a human right. We stand with trans and LGBTQ kids in across the nation.”

Proposals and movements like those in Florida and Texas have cropped up in other states as well.

FOLX Health previously erected a billboard reading “Trans Lives are Precious” outside of former Pres. Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The organization also flew “Protect LGBTQ+ Youth” banners in several cities.

The organization says it hopes the billboards, which will stand through the first week of April, increase visibility and “brighten the days of queer and trans folx across these cities.”

Transgender Day of Visibility is observed March 31 each year and aims to support transgender struggles, achievements and activism.