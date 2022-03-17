DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite imaging showed smoke coming from the Indianapolis Walmart distribution center Wednesday.

Storm Team 2’s Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis posted a photo to his Twitter account that shows the progression of smoke when the fire occurred Wednesday.

The fire took place at a Walmart distribution center in Plainfield, Indiana, just outside Indianapolis. Crews battled the fire for nearly 18 hours Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Fire crews also called nearby neighbors and businesses to ask they stay indoors as smoke and debris rained down on the local community.

According to authorities, the fire started inside the 1.2 million square foot warehouse on the third floor just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson said that no one was killed or seriously injured in the fire, “Their process and procedures worked. I think that should be the takeaway here. No loss of life. No serious injuries. Everyone walked away from this safe yesterday. It was a long day for all, but everybody got to go home.”