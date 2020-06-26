Safe summer activities amid the coronavirus

(NBC News) As temperatures rise, Americans are itching to get outside and enjoy some summer fun. But certain activities are safer than others when it comes to the risk of transmitting or contracting COVID-19.

Dr. Frank Esper with the Cleveland Clinic says outdoor activities are generally better than indoor activities. But the number of people, and how much contact you’ll have, also factor in.

“If you’re going to be passing quickly that’s generally not a problem. But if you’re stuck side-by-side, shoulder-to-shoulder for a long time, then that increases the amount of the virus to move from one person to another,” said Esper.

Activities that can be done with small groups, and easily be spaced out – like hiking, biking and horseback riding – fall into the lower risk category. As does camping; although, using shared facilities at campgrounds increases risk.

While there is no evidence the virus can be transmitted via water, the risk from a public pool or beach depends on how packed it is.

Come mealtime, grilling outside with a smaller, socially distanced group is safer than a meal indoors. As for a night on the town, bars and nightclubs that draw large, close crowds are higher risk.

If getting together with a small group, make sure your acceptable risk levels match, and that you’re comfortable with the safety and socially distancing measures they’ve engaged in.