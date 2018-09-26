Ryan says Congress shouldn't 'step in the way' on Rosenstein
WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress "shouldn't step in the way" ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Ryan's comments Wednesday come as the House Freedom Caucus is pushing for Rosenstein to testify before the House Judiciary Committee this week. North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows said Tuesday that the caucus wants Rosenstein to answer questions about reports last week that Rosenstein had floated the idea of secretly recording Trump in 2017.
It's unclear if Rosenstein might be fired or if he could resign during Thursday's meeting with Trump.
Asked if Rosenstein should testify, Ryan said Rosenstein is meeting with Trump, "so I think we shouldn't step in the way of that. We should let the president work it out with Rod Rosenstein."
