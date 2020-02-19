Ryan Newman leaves hospital with daughters 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Ryan Newman has been released from a Florida hospital just two days after a horrific wreck in the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway racing team tweeted a photo of Newman walking out of Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach on Wednesday afternoon, holding the hands of his two young daughters.

(Photo courtesy Roush Fenway)

“Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center,” the tweet said.

That news came just hours after Roush Fenway updated fans saying Newman was “fully alert and walking around” the hospital.

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center,” the statement says. “True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

Newman was in the lead in the last lap of overtime on Monday night when his car slammed into the wall and flipped onto its roof. Another car then hit Newman’s in the driver’s side, sending it skidding upside-down along the track.

After medics removed him from his car, Newman was rushed to Halifax Medical Center.

Anxious fans received word late Monday night that Newman was in serious condition but was expected to survive.

Since then, the Roush Fenway team has posted updates on the racer’s “great improvement” as he recovers in the hospital.

LATEST DAYTONA 500 COVERAGE: