Rough Launch: Disney+ launch marred by technical glitches

(NBC News) Eager viewers hoping to stream Disney classics were greeted by error messages as Disney+, the company’s new streaming service, launched Tuesday.

Users reported login problems and glitchy streaming in the first hours.

Disney acknowledged the problems on Twitter, citing high demand as the cause.

By mid-afternoon Down Detector, a service outage website, still reported streaming issues nationwide with many complaints centered in metropolitan areas.

“This is an issue of there being more demand than supply of servers that can really handle,” explains CNET’s Joan Solsman.

Many analysts still expect Disney+ to thrive.

“We think the service will ramp up quickly and definitely hit the 60 to 90 million subscriber goal by 2024,” says Bernie McTernan of Rosenblatt Securities.

