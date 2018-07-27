Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she's sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist.
The comedian appeared on Hannity's prime-time show on Fox News on Thursday night in a wide-ranging interview that focused on the damage of her tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.
Hannity repeatedly urged Barr to apologize to Jarrett on air. The comedian eventually did, saying that she was sorry for her "ill-worded tweet" and said she would tell Jarrett that she is sorry "that you feel harm and hurt."
She repeated her assertion that she did not know Jarrett was black when she likened Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a "Planet of the Apes" actor.
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Location announced for OVI checkpoint in Miami County
The specific location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning, July 27, 2018.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trotwood received federal grant to help firefighters
The City of Trotwood said Friday it has received notice from the Department of Homeland Security that Trotwood Fire & Rescue has been chosen to receive an award through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.Read More »
-
Victim in Auglaize County crash identified
The Auglaize County Coroner said the woman killed was 28-year-old Brittney Shankle from the Canton area.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police need help identifying Riverside theft suspects
The robbery took place at the Speedway located in the 4900 block of Burkhardt Road on July 25 around 8 p.m.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPAFB 4-star general announces retirement
Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, commander of the Air Force Materiel Command, is leaving her position in September. Her successor has yet to be named, according to a statement from the Air Force.Read More »