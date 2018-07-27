U.S. & World

Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she's sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist.

The comedian appeared on Hannity's prime-time show on Fox News on Thursday night in a wide-ranging interview that focused on the damage of her tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.

Hannity repeatedly urged Barr to apologize to Jarrett on air. The comedian eventually did, saying that she was sorry for her "ill-worded tweet" and said she would tell Jarrett that she is sorry "that you feel harm and hurt."

She repeated her assertion that she did not know Jarrett was black when she likened Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a "Planet of the Apes" actor.

