Romance novelist accused of murdering husband seeks COVID-19 release

(KGW/NBC News) Newly available court documents detail the case against a Portland romance novelist who detectives believe killed her husband, a beloved Oregon Culinary Institute chef instructor, in 2018.

A bail hearing for 69-year-old Nancy Crampton-Brophy was held Tuesday morning. Her lawyers argue she should be moved out of jail and into home detention during the COVID-19 pandemic. They say she is “at risk of imminent death in jail” because she is in a high-risk category for serious complications from the coronavirus.

In his arguments for why she should remain in jail, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill provided details to the murder of Daniel Brophy and why authorities believe his wife killed him. Essentially, Underhill argues the couple was getting by month-to-month financially and Crampton-Brophy, who was seeking a more exciting life, stood to gain $1.5 million from her husband’s death.

As part of their investigation detectives learned Crampton-Brophy had written several books as a romance novelist. She also wrote an article titled “How to Murder Your Husband.” Investigators also found a saved article on the couple’s joint iTunes account titled “10 Ways to Cover Up a Murder.”