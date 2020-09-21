Rolling Thunder chapter member injured during escort: parade held to honor his efforts

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) – A non-profit with a goal of bringing awareness to “Prisoners Of War” and those “Missing-In-Action” (POW-MIA) overseas celebrated one of their member’s efforts Sunday evening.

The non-profit organization “Rolling Thunder” is dedicated to bringing POW-MIA service members back to their families. For Kentucky Chapter 5, more than 1,300 Kentuckians are still missing who served from World War II (WWII) thru the Vietnam War.

Sunday evening, the chapter honored one of their own members, Leo Slaughter, who was injured in an accident during a chapter event on Aug. 26th.

We escorted the remains of a WWII hero. He had been missing 70-years and on that escort home down to Corbin, we had an incident where Mr. Slaughter wrecked his motorcycle. Bill Phelps, Kentucky Rolling Thunder Chapter 5 member

The group, made up of veterans as well as supporters of the U.S. armed forces, decided to hold a parade outside slaughter’s home to honor his commitment to their cause.



Kentucky Rolling Thunder Chapter 5 held a parade for injured member Leo Slaughter in front of his home on Sunday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Slaughter and his family stood on his front porch and watched the parade of motorcycles pass by.

Due to the pandemic, other members of the chapter were not allowed to visit face-to-face while Slaughter was in the hospital. After patiently waiting, they were finally able to see him, but they wanted to make it a surprise.

Slaughter says he was definitely surprised, but overall excited to see his fellow organization members.

Yeah, it tickled me to death. This surprised me, I couldn’t figure out what I was doing outside so long. These are good people, let me tell you. They stayed right up at the hospital with me when I wrecked. Leo Slaughter, Kentucky Rolling Thunder Chapter 5 member

Reunited with his fellow members, Slaughter says he’s glad to be a part of the organization.

For anyone interested in getting involved with the organization, current members say you do not have to be a veteran or own a motorcycle to join. For more information, click here.