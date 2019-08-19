‘Roll everything you can:’ Officials release 911 calls following Earnhardt Jr. plane crash

U.S. & World

by: Slater Teague

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency officials have released recordings of 911 calls made after a plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and child, and two pilots crashed in Elizabethton.

A preliminary report by the FAA states the “aircraft experienced hard landing, bounced, departed runway, and caught fire.”

Airport manager Dan Cogan was among those who called 911.

“I’ve had an airplane run off the runway. I need you to roll everything you can,” Cogan said.

Another caller was there when the passengers emerged from the fiery plane.

“There’s somebody getting out. They’re trying to get out now,” she said. “Five people and a dog.”

Officials also released the radio traffic between first-responders dispatched to the scene.

Elizabethton Fire Dept. (edited for time)
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

