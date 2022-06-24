COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Supreme Court ruling Friday will drastically change the health care options for pregnant people across the country, including in Ohio.

In a divided six-to-three ruling, the court’s conservative majority struck down the constitutional right to an abortion in the U.S., opening the door for states to set their own standards for abortion access. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan jointly filed a dissenting opinion.

“With sorrow – for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection – we dissent,” the three judges wrote.

The decision reached in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturns two cases that set the standard for abortion access in the country for nearly 50 years: the 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade and the 1992 ruling Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The former determined a constitutional right to abortion, and the latter deemed illegal any restrictions on abortion that constituted an “undue burden” on a patient seeking an abortion prior to a fetus’ viability.

While abortion remains legal in Ohio for the time being, several pieces of pending or blocked legislation could quickly alter access to abortion services in the Buckeye State.

Sens. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) and Sandra Williams (D-Cleveland) introduced a joint resolution to add an amendment to the Ohio Constitution affirming abortion rights in late May, but it’s unlikely to survive in the GOP-dominated Statehouse.

With a Republican supermajority in the Ohio General Assembly and a Republican governor in Mike DeWine, Ohio has an abortion-related “heartbeat” bill whose enforcement was stalled because of Roe and several bills implementing a total ban on abortion pending before lawmakers. Any or all of them could define the future of abortion access in the state.

Two ‘trigger’ bills pending in the Statehouse

Both titled the Human Life Protection Act, two “trigger” bills pending before the Ohio General Assembly — one in the House and one in the Senate — would immediately prohibit abortion if they’re approved in both chambers and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine.

“It’s known as a trigger ban because it will be triggered by the ruling of the Supreme Court,” Mary Parker, director of legislative affairs at Ohio Right to Life, told NBC4 in February.

Under Senate Bill 123 and House Bill 598 — neither of which include exceptions for rape or incest — anyone who causes or induces an abortion could be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.

The legislation would allow for exceptions in cases where the patient’s life is in danger by providing an affirmative defense for physicians who are criminally charged after providing an abortion.

It would be up to an individual prosecutor or jury, however, to determine the validity of a physician’s claim that the service was provided to save the pregnant person’s life.

Doctors who determine an abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life must receive approval from a second physician “not professionally related to them,” the bills state.

SB 123 and HB 598 have yet to be voted on in the General Assembly and remain under the purview of the Senate Health Committee and the House Government Oversight Committee, respectively.

‘Heartbeat’ bill could be enforced imminently

While Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio is weary of the trigger bills, a spokesperson for the abortion rights group has said legislation already signed into law by DeWine is its utmost concern, as it would likely go into effect sooner than the trigger bills.

In 2019, DeWine enacted a “heartbeat” bill that would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can come as early as six weeks into pregnancy — often before many women know they’re pregnant.

Shortly after the bill was signed into law, a federal judge blocked its enforcement with a preliminary injunction, ruling that it violated the constitutional right to an abortion under Roe v. Wade and presented an “undue burden” to abortion access as prohibited under Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost plans to file a motion to lift the injunction, Yost’s spokesperson Bethany McCorkle has said.

If a judge grants Yost’s request to lift the injunction, the six-week abortion ban would immediately take effect.

“If they (the trigger bans) pass and go through all the chambers in the Statehouse and are signed into law, it will still take 90 days for that trigger ban to go into effect,” Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio spokesperson Aileen Day said recently. “So we’re really first worried about that six-week ban.”

Read the full ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court below: