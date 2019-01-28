Rock attack triggers terrifying crash, Sheriff's deputy injured
(WLEX/NBC News) Two teens are in custody after allegedly throwing a large rock through the windshield of a Boyle County, Kentucky sheriff's deputy early Sunday as he responded to reports of rocks being thrown at semi trucks.
Deputy Philip Dean suffered broken bones and several cuts when the rock crashed through his windshield, causing him to crash his sport-utility vehicle, which flipped several times.
"His initial reaction was he thought he got shot because the windshield exploded and he didn't know what happened," Sheriff Derek Robbins said.
Sheriff Robbins says the teens are facing charges including assault on a police officer.
