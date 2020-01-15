Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2020 inductees

(CNN) – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2020 inductees on Wednesday.

Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex will be joining rock ‘n’ roll’s exclusive club.

A band or performer can’t be nominated until 25 years after their first album is released.

The 35th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place May 2 in Cleveland.

It will be broadcast live on HBO.

