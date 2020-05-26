Robot barista serves up safer coffee

(KGW/NBC News) At In J Coffee in Portland, Oregon, owner and U.S. coffee-roasting champ Joe Yang engineers the perfect cup of coffee for each and every customer.

“Because they trust me,” Yang said, “also they know that I just got the first place in the U.S roasting competition, so they really trust me.”

Patrons always expect a good cup of coffee at the shop, but recently they noticed their baristas look a little different.

A few months ago, Yang and his friends were thinking of a way to keep customers and the business safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We said, ‘We have to do something. We know it’s hard but we have to try,” Yang explained.

The result is a robot arm programmed to make and safely serve coffee with no physical contact, limiting the spread of coronavirus.