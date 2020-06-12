Ripe For Business: Napa Valley prepares to reopen

(NBC News) Business owners in California’s Napa Valley, one of the nations epicenters for food and wine tourism, are hard at work planning for a “new normal” for operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

John Harris of Amici Cellars says his business is ready to welcome back wine enthusiasts for tastings.

“We will follow all of the protocols set out for us to make sure everyone is safe and people will feel comfortable,” Harris says.

That means limiting groups to six people, making employees and guests wear masks when not sipping wine and enforcing social distancing guidelines.

Many places, like Amici Cellars, are expected to take advantage of Napa’s most abundant resources: Great weather and open space.

“We will be using more and more of those outdoor vistas and landscapes in order to accommodate the social distancing protocols,” says Visit Napa Valley president & CEO Linsey Gallagher.

New cases of coronavirus are rising in Napa, but the county has reported just three deaths from it so far.

Business leaders are confident that by enforcing strong health measures now, things will be back to normal soon.