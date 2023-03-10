DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — When you make or receive a phone call, you probably hear a tone from a phone, most likely a cell phone. Perhaps you don’t even dial a phone number and just click and say who you are wanting to call.

However, Friday is a holiday dedicated to a different type of phone, which you may no longer have in your home.

March 10 has been named National Landline Telephone Day, according to National Today. The telephone is said to have been invented by Alexander Graham Bell and the patent was approved on March 7, 1876. The first ever telephone call known to man was allegedly conducted on March 10, 1876.

History says the first conversation that Bell said is supposedly, “Mr. Watson, come here. I want you.”

A different inventor, Elisha Grey, filed a patent for the phone around the same time as Bell, but officials approved the patent for Bell first. The next year in 1877, AT&T, formerly known as Bell Telephone Company was established.

2nd August 1951: A British telephone handset with dial. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

BERLIN – SEPTEMBER 11: Historic telephones are pictured at the documentation centre of the former east Germany’s Ministry for State Security (STASI) in which Erich Mielke, last minister for State Security, had his seat on September 11, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. Germany will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which preceded the end of communist rule across Eastern Europe, in November this year. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Telephones have come a long way since the very beginning. You are mostly able to pick up your phone and take it with you wherever you go. Most people have the ability to make a call to someone in another county, state or country in just a matter of a few seconds.

Since mostly everyone frequently uses a cell phone, do you prefer talking on the phone on a cell phone or would you rather use a landline telephone? Do you still have a landline telephone?